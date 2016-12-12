Report: Browns spent 'inordinate' amount of time scouting Kizer

Published: Dec 12, 2016 at 06:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer intends to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, and the team that's in position to have the first chance to pick him is reportedly doing more than its fair share of due diligence on the QB.

Kizer announced his draft intentions on Monday, a day after ESPN reportedBrowns scout Lake Dawson spent "an inordinate amount of time" scouting Kizer at Notre Dame.

Cleveland, 0-13, holds a one-game lead over the 49ers for the draft's top pick with three weeks left in the regular season, and Kizer happens to play the position where Cleveland has its most glaring need, so it's not surprising that the franchise would have its eye on him.

Notre Dame finished a disappointing 4-8 this season, and Kizer's confidence appeared to wane as the season progressed. Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said Kizer's play was "not acceptable" after he turned the ball over twice in a surprising home loss to Duke. Kelly even suggested he might take the starting job away from Kizer, although he didn't.

Despite the struggles, Kizer remains one of the most highly regarded QB prospects. Two scouts told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein in September that they preferred Kizer to Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, who also intends to enter the 2017 draft, and an executive has projected Kizer as a top-10 pick.

However, the consensus from the scouting community seems to be that no QB prospect in the 2017 class has emerged as a franchise-caliber player, no matter which underclassmen are granted early draft eligibility. The question is, will that lead QB-needy teams picking at the top of the draft to look elsewhere to address that area?

There's been some scuttlebutt that the Browns could pursue a trade for a young QB like Jimmy Garoppolo or AJ McCarron. A move like that would put Cleveland in position to solidify a position that has long been a source of consternation for the franchise, and take the best player available with its top pick. The team is reportedly enamored with one of CFB's top talents, Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett, who has yet to reveal his draft intentions.

Cleveland also holds the Eagles' first-round pick, which is currently slotted at No. 9, so the team will have plenty of flexibility. The Browns traded down from the No. 2 pick with the Eagles last year and passed on a chance to select Carson Wentz. The 2017 draft could be shaped by the answer to this question: Do the Browns see something in Kizer, or another top QB prospect, that they didn't see in Wentz?

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.