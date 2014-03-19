Report: Bortles, Bridgewater, Manziel still in play for Texans

The sub-par pro-day performance of Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was apparently not enough to eliminate him from being considered by the Texans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.
The club has not ruled out any of the draft's top three quarterback prospects, presumably Bridgewater, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, and UCF's Blake Bortles, according to the Twitter feed of Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain. That should be obvious enough with the latter two, as the Texans are on hand Wednesday for Bortles' pro-day workout and reportedly were among four clubs to meet extensively with Bortles before the workout. Manziel hasn't even put on his personal pro-day show, which will be held March 27 and no doubt well-attended by Texans coaches and scouts.
There were more questions than answers, however, arising from Bridgewater's shaky pro-day effort earlier this week.
Houston is in need of a quarterback and has a diverse set of options among the trio if the club chooses to begin the draft on May 8 by addressing that position. Manziel, a fan favorite as a Texas native and former Texas A&M star, figures to be the NFL's bravest scrambler at the position as soon as he steps on the field. Bortles, by contrast, is more of a pocket passer with a sturdy 235-pound frame, though his career at UCF indicates a willingness to run when needed. Bridgewater, a pocket passer as well, was regarded as the most polished and NFL-ready of the three entering pro day.
Coming out of pro day, the Texans obviously aren't overreacting to newfound concerns about Bridgewater.