Report: Bortles, Bridgewater, Manziel still in play for Texans

Houston is in need of a quarterback and has a diverse set of options among the trio if the club chooses to begin the draft on May 8 by addressing that position. Manziel, a fan favorite as a Texas native and former Texas A&M star, figures to be the NFL's bravest scrambler at the position as soon as he steps on the field. Bortles, by contrast, is more of a pocket passer with a sturdy 235-pound frame, though his career at UCF indicates a willingness to run when needed. Bridgewater, a pocket passer as well, was regarded as the most polished and NFL-ready of the three entering pro day.