Report: Blake Bortles is top QB for a team with top-10 pick

Bortles has a good arm and excellent mobility, and he has led four fourth-quarter rallies this season. In addition, UCF rallied from a halftime deficit to beat SMU in the regular-season finale. He has completed at least two-thirds of his passes in nine of UCF's 12 games and has thrown at least three TD passes in four contests. He also has had four 300-yard games for a team that runs the ball 53 percent of the time.