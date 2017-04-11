Report: Bills work out Patrick Mahomes with team owner present

After witnessing private workouts by DeShone Kizer on Saturday and Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday, Pegula and a Bills contingent, including head coach Sean McDermott, took in a private workout by Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Bills also scheduled Pitt QB Nathan Peterman for a pre-draft visit.
Pegula's presence certainly lends weight to the idea that the Bills are serious about finding a young quarterback to develop behind starter Tyrod Taylor. The club drafted Cardale Jones out of Ohio State in the fourth round last year. Jones saw plenty of action in the preseason, but threw only 11 regular-season passes, all in the team's season finale.
The Bills hold the No. 10 overall pick of the draft, and select again at No. 44 overall in the second round.
Mahomes has been a popular subject of pre-draft visits and workouts for NFL clubs, scheduling 18 teams for one or the other. He visited the Cleveland Browns on Friday, and is also known to have worked out for the Cardinals, Chargers, Browns, Jets and Saints.