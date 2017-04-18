Report: Bills host Chad Kelly, nephew of Jim Kelly, on visit

Club officials had a chance to consider the possibility on Monday when former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly made a pre-draft visit to the Bills, according to The Buffalo News.
The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, who quarterbacked the Bills to four consecutive AFC titles, is a polarizing prospect for NFL scouts. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock has described him as perhaps having "the biggest arm in the draft," but his draft status has been saddled not only with character concerns off the field, but injury concerns as well. The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Kelly's senior season at Ole Miss ended with a torn ACL, which prevented him from competing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, and he was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine under a league conduct policy. A wrist injury forced him to cut short his pro day workout earlier this month, for which he subsequently underwent surgery. Add in the fact that Ole Miss' spread offense creates transition concerns for a quarterback entering a pro-style system, and Kelly has been projected as a Day 3 selection in the draft.
Jim Kelly posted an encouraging message for his nephew to his Instagram account following the Ole Miss pro day. If Kelly were to land in Buffalo, the pressure that would normally come as the nephew of Jim Kelly could be mitigated by the low expectations that come with being a late-round selection. Nevertheless, it would make for a highly interesting training camp storyline in Buffalo.