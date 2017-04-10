Report: Bills conduct workout with Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer

The Buffalo Bills were busy with quarterback evaluations for the 2017 NFL Draft over the weekend, and that includes ownership.
Club officials, including owner Terry Pegula, conducted a private workout with QB DeShone Kizer on Saturday, and ate dinner with the former Notre Dame star, as well, according to USA Today's Tom Pelissero. This came just a day before the Bills, including Pegula, held a private workout with another of the draft's top quarterback prospects in Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina. The Bills hold the No. 10 overall pick of the draft, and NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projects them to select Trubisky.
The draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Kizer is ranked the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the draft by NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock. It's a busy stretch for Kizer, who spent Monday on a pre-draft visit with the Arizona Cardinals, and that was just part of a flurry of activity for several of the draft's top quarterbacks.