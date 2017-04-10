Report: Bills conduct workout with Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer

Club officials, including owner Terry Pegula, conducted a private workout with QB DeShone Kizer on Saturday, and ate dinner with the former Notre Dame star, as well, according to USA Today's Tom Pelissero. This came just a day before the Bills, including Pegula, held a private workout with another of the draft's top quarterback prospects in Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina. The Bills hold the No. 10 overall pick of the draft, and NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projects them to select Trubisky.