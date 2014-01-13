Report: Arizona State's Carl Bradford to enter 2014 NFL Draft

Having made the "Freaks List" -- compiled annually by Bruce Feldman of CBSSports.com to document the top athletes in college football -- with a 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-2 broad jump and numerous feats of strength in the weight room, Bradford could be a viable option at outside linebacker on Day Two of the draft for teams that miss out on Anthony Barr, Khalil Mack or Ryan Shazier.