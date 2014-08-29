Report: Anthony Jennings to get starting QB nod at LSU

Nola.com cited a source close to LSU in reporting the result of what has been a relatively secretive quarterback competition. LSU coach Les Miles said earlier this week that both Jennings and Harris would see action against the Badgers. Jennings (6-foot-2, 216 pounds) backed up Zach Mettenberger last season, but appeared in nine games. After Mettenberger sustained a late-season knee injury, Jennings engineered a comeback win over Arkansas. He started LSU's Outback Bowl win over Iowa, but didn't play well (7 of 19, 82 yards, one interception).