Report: Amari Cooper, T.J. Yeldon intend to enter draft

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back T.J. Yeldon will reportedly apply for early eligibility into the 2015 NFL Draft, joining safety Landon Collins, whose draft intentions were reported earlier Thursday.
Both true juniors, Cooper and Yeldon were among five Alabama underclassmen considering early entry. Their decisions were reported by espn.com.
Cooper won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver, making 124 catches for 1,727 yards and 16 touchdowns -- all school records. The junior was Alabama's primary offensive weapon in a 12-2 season that ended last week in a national semifinal against Ohio State. Cooper (6-1, 210 pounds) has a complete skill set for the position, with the ability to get deep with his speed, make tacklers miss on shorter throws, and catch the ball over the middle or in traffic with toughness and instincts. While many regard Cooper as the top receiver in the college game, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah favors West Virginia senior Kevin White over Cooper, Louisville's DeVante Parker and Oklahoma transfer Dorial Green-Beckham.
Yeldon rushed for 932 yards on the season to lead the Crimson Tide backfield, his second year in a row to lead the Tide in rushing. He was bothered by injuries late in the season and was used sparingly in the semifinal game against the Buckeyes. When healthy, the 6-2, 220-pound junior has exceptional quickness in the hole and, like Cooper, has a well-rounded game as a blocker and pass receiver. According to one NFL scout, Yeldon has the potential to be a better pro than his former backfield mate at Alabama, Eddie Lacy of the Green Bay Packers. Yeldon and Lacy shared carries for one year, Yeldon's freshman season in 2012, combining for over 2,400 yards to help the Crimson Tide to a national title.
Alabama defensive lineman Jarran Reed and linebacker Reggie Ragland are also considering applying for early draft entry.