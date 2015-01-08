Report: Amari Cooper, T.J. Yeldon intend to enter draft

Yeldon rushed for 932 yards on the season to lead the Crimson Tide backfield, his second year in a row to lead the Tide in rushing. He was bothered by injuries late in the season and was used sparingly in the semifinal game against the Buckeyes. When healthy, the 6-2, 220-pound junior has exceptional quickness in the hole and, like Cooper, has a well-rounded game as a blocker and pass receiver. According to one NFL scout, Yeldon has the potential to be a better pro than his former backfield mate at Alabama, Eddie Lacy of the Green Bay Packers. Yeldon and Lacy shared carries for one year, Yeldon's freshman season in 2012, combining for over 2,400 yards to help the Crimson Tide to a national title.