Report: Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri will enter 2014 NFL Draft

The son of former Carolina Panthers and current Florida State assistant coach Sal Sunseri, Vinnie Sunseri (6-foot, 210 pounds) has been a reliable presence in the Crimson Tide secondary for two years and a key contributor on special teams. The biggest play of Sunseri's college career came early in the 2013 season when he intercepted Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown in what ended up as a seven-point Alabama win.