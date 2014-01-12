Report: Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri will enter 2014 NFL Draft
Fear of injury is always a major consideration as underclassmen debate whether to enter the NFL draft or return to school. For Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri, a left knee injury he suffered during the 2013 season might have swayed his decision.
Sunseri, who had 20 tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions as a junior before tearing his ACL in October, will forgo his final season of eligibility, ESPN.com reported Sunday.
Underclassmen for 2014 draft
Sunseri previously said he was looking at a four-month recovery, a timetable that would put him on track to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis.
The son of former Carolina Panthers and current Florida State assistant coach Sal Sunseri, Vinnie Sunseri (6-foot, 210 pounds) has been a reliable presence in the Crimson Tide secondary for two years and a key contributor on special teams. The biggest play of Sunseri's college career came early in the 2013 season when he intercepted Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown in what ended up as a seven-point Alabama win.
With Sunseri and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix both leaving school early and senior cornerback Deion Belue departing, Alabama is looking at a completely overhauled secondary when it opens next season with a neutral-site game against West Virginia.