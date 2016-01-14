Report: Alabama's Lane Kiffin turned down UCLA job offer

Kiffin's struggles as a head coach are well-documented, but since being fired midseason by USC in 2013, he's rebuilt his reputation as a top coordinator at Alabama. Since his arrival, the Crimson Tide has been the only team to reach the CFP's four-team field in each of its first two years. He's benefited from immense talent to work with -- from T.J. Yeldon to Cooper to Henry -- but he's also done it with back-to-back first-year starters at quarterback in Blake Sims and Jake Coker.