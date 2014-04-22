Report: Alabama's C.J. Mosley visiting Denver Broncos

Add linebacker C.J. Mosley to the list of top NFL draft prospects visiting teams that likely won't have a chance to pick them, as the 2013 Butkus Award winner is in Denver visiting the Broncos.
Denver drafts No. 31 overall, and as one of the draft's elite linebackers, Mosley would figure to be gone by then. That naturally leads to speculation about whether the club would be willing to trade up for Mosley, as suggested at denverpost.com. Linebacker is among Denver's primary draft needs, but moving up in the first round to get Mosley could be tricky business.
He has been projected anywhere from No. 8 to the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Media analyst Charles Davis' mock draft, to No. 12 (New York Giants) by analyst Bucky Brooks. It's not often that a team trades from the back of the first round into the top half of it, but, if Mosley is being seriously considered, the Broncos could be faced with just such a task to secure him.
If Mosley were to slide into the 20s, however, a team such as Denver could have a much better opportunity to make a move.