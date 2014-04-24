 Skip to main content
Advertising

Report: Alabama's AJ McCarron missed Titans visit with illness

Published: Apr 24, 2014 at 11:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

An under-the-weather AJ McCarron reportedly called in sick on a visit to the Tennessee Titans last month.

And it's fair to say that of all the clubs the former Alabama quarterback has visited or worked out for, the timing of this particular illness was pretty bad. McCarron and the Titans, after all, could be a nice fit.

The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt also reported via Twitter that the club will not reschedule the visit. It amounts to a missed opportunity for both parties.

The Titans are thought to be squarely in the market for a quarterback, but might not be looking to pick one in the first round. The club is without a third-round pick, but could find McCarron as the right man to compete with Jake Locker early in the second round (42nd overall), or as a true bargain early in the fourth round (112th overall). McCarron is considered a second-day (Rounds 2-3) or early third-day (Rounds 4-7) prospect, and the Titans would figure to be among those most likely to view McCarron as a nice option.

All that said, it's not as though Tennessee hasn't had its chances to evaluate McCarron. Nor does it necessarily follow that Tennessee would have less interest in him as a result.

But the fit is hard to argue with, particularly the way NFL Media analyst Charles Davis put it:

"He's going to have to go a place that mirrors what he had at Alabama," Davis said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" last month. "A place that has a big-time running game, a place with a stout offensive line and some receivers that can make some plays. To me, that's the Tennessee Titans."

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 