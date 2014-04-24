Report: Alabama's AJ McCarron missed Titans visit with illness

An under-the-weather AJ McCarron reportedly called in sick on a visit to the Tennessee Titans last month.
And it's fair to say that of all the clubs the former Alabama quarterback has visited or worked out for, the timing of this particular illness was pretty bad. McCarron and the Titans, after all, could be a nice fit.
The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt also reported via Twitter that the club will not reschedule the visit. It amounts to a missed opportunity for both parties.
The Titans are thought to be squarely in the market for a quarterback, but might not be looking to pick one in the first round. The club is without a third-round pick, but could find McCarron as the right man to compete with Jake Locker early in the second round (42nd overall), or as a true bargain early in the fourth round (112th overall). McCarron is considered a second-day (Rounds 2-3) or early third-day (Rounds 4-7) prospect, and the Titans would figure to be among those most likely to view McCarron as a nice option.
All that said, it's not as though Tennessee hasn't had its chances to evaluate McCarron. Nor does it necessarily follow that Tennessee would have less interest in him as a result.
But the fit is hard to argue with, particularly the way NFL Media analyst Charles Davis put it:
"He's going to have to go a place that mirrors what he had at Alabama," Davis said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" last month. "A place that has a big-time running game, a place with a stout offensive line and some receivers that can make some plays. To me, that's the Tennessee Titans."