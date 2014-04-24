Report: Alabama's AJ McCarron missed Titans visit with illness

The Titans are thought to be squarely in the market for a quarterback, but might not be looking to pick one in the first round. The club is without a third-round pick, but could find McCarron as the right man to compete with Jake Locker early in the second round (42nd overall), or as a true bargain early in the fourth round (112th overall). McCarron is considered a second-day (Rounds 2-3) or early third-day (Rounds 4-7) prospect, and the Titans would figure to be among those most likely to view McCarron as a nice option.