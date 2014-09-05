Report: 'Abnormalities' in Elliott Porter summer job pay

Turns out, there was apparently more than football involved with LSU's decision to start Ethan Pocic over Elliott Porter at center in the Tigers' 28-24 comeback win over Wisconsin last week.
Abnormalities in Porter's pay for a summer job resulted in a two-game suspension for the senior Porter, according to theadvocate.com. Both LSU compliance and team officials declined comment on the report, but Miles confirmed, without providing a reason, that Pocic will make his second start Saturday against Sam Houston State.
Although the report indicates that Porter's suspension came from the school rather than the NCAA, abnormalities in summer job pay could potentially be an NCAA violation if impermissible benefits were provided to Porter.
LSU's offensive line is one of the most talented in the SEC, although it struggled at times against the Badgers, particularly in the first half. Porter was a 12-game starter last year for LSU at center, and is expected to return to the lineup for a Week 3 game against Louisiana-Monroe.