Report: 49ers have strong interest in LSU draft prospects

Jalen Collins would fill a significant need at cornerback for the 49ers, although the club could probably trade down from the No. 15 pick to acquire him. It's other big need is at inside linebacker, due to the retirements of Patrick Willis and Chris Borland. Alexander is not a fit for that need, however, as he is a smallish outside linebacker who will bring more of a speedy presence to third-down situations than a downhill, physical presence to the early downs.