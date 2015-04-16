Report: 49ers have strong interest in LSU draft prospects

The San Francisco 49ers already have three LSU players on their roster, and that number might grow at the NFL draft in two weeks.
The NFC West club has a strong interest in former Tigers linebacker Kwon Alexander and running back Terrence Magee, according to sfgate.com. The 49ers also reportedly took a strong interest in LSU's more prominent prospects, offensive lineman La'el Collins and cornerback Jalen Collins, at LSU's March 27 pro day.
The connection? It could be new 49ers wide receivers coach Adam Henry, who came from LSU, although as the report notes, San Francisco showed an affinity for LSU players prior to Henry's arrival.
Current 49ers from LSU include defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey, return specialist Trindon Holliday and 2013 first-round pick Eric Reid at safety.
Jalen Collins would fill a significant need at cornerback for the 49ers, although the club could probably trade down from the No. 15 pick to acquire him. It's other big need is at inside linebacker, due to the retirements of Patrick Willis and Chris Borland. Alexander is not a fit for that need, however, as he is a smallish outside linebacker who will bring more of a speedy presence to third-down situations than a downhill, physical presence to the early downs.
Magee (5-foot-9, 217 pounds) has excellent pass-catching skills and could help spell Carlos Hyde, the club's leading returning rusher and presumptive starter for 2015, as a third-down back.