Replacing NFL draft picks: 11 players who'll become stars in 2017

College football loses its biggest stars to the NFL draft on an annual basis, but in some cases, a highly talented player is prepared to move out from the shadow of his predecessor and into the spotlight. They weren't bench-sitters a year ago. In fact, most were starters. But they'll be thrust into a larger role in 2017 because of the void left behind. College Football 24/7 offers a look at 11 players replacing draft picks who might not be so badly missed (listed alphabetically):
*Deon Cain, WR, Clemson *
*Duke Dawson, CB, Florida *
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
*DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State *
*Donte Jackson, CB, LSU *
*Iman Marshall, CB, USC *
*Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama *
*Dante Pettis, WR, Washington *
*Brian Burns, DE, Florida State *
*Chris Warren III, RB, Texas *
*Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama *