Replacing NFL draft picks: 11 players who'll become stars in 2017

College football loses its biggest stars to the NFL draft on an annual basis, but in some cases, a highly talented player is prepared to move out from the shadow of his predecessor and into the spotlight. They weren't bench-sitters a year ago. In fact, most were starters. But they'll be thrust into a larger role in 2017 because of the void left behind. College Football 24/7 offers a look at 11 players replacing draft picks who might not be so badly missed (listed alphabetically):