Replacing Johnny Manziel more difficult than expected for TAMU

Before we get to that point, Hill will have to decide if he's coming back to battle to regain the starting job. That's what Sumlin wants to find out. He'll want to see if Hill has any "Manziel" in him. A big part of what made Manziel great was that he never accepted that anyone was better than him, whether he was redshirting as a true freshman behind a player who went on to become the No. 8 overall pick of the draft (Ryan Tannehill) or trailing Duke by 21 at halftime of the Chick-fil-A Bowl last season before going on to win. Manziel always bounced back.