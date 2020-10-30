Remembering Herb Adderley: Another crucial member of Lombardi Packers gone too soon

Adderley was not just a big play waiting to happen, though -- he was a fearless, aggressive man-to-man corner who made very few "business decisions" when it came to tackling.

"Herb Adderley simply wouldn't let me get to the outside," Hall of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald once said. "He'd just beat me up, force me to turn underneath routes all the time.

"Other guys tried the same tactic, but he was the only one tough enough and fast enough to get it done."

Adderley was a highly successful running back and receiver at Michigan State; Lombardi wanted to turn him into the next Lenny Moore in Green Bay. It wasn't until Thanksgiving Day 1961 in Adderley's rookie season that Lombardi gave up on his plans. That was the day starting left cornerback Hank Gremminger got injured and was replaced by Adderley in the third quarter. Making his first-ever appearance on defense in the NFL, Adderley intercepted a pass that set up the Packers winning touchdown against Detroit. It was the first of 39 picks he had with the Packers (third-most in team history) and first of 48 for his career.

Adderley often credited Lombardi for instilling in him what it would take to survive in a post-football world. "Once you start working in the world," Adderley once quoted Lombardi as saying, "you'll have to have the same ingredients to make it: self-pride, pride in performance, sacrifice, self-respect, respect for others and hard work."

"I love my father very dearly," Adderley continued. "I don't think about my father every day, but I think about Coach Lombardi every day."