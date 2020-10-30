Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley passed away Friday at the age of 81.

Adderley, considered an all-time great at his position, is one of four players history to win six NFL championships (1961, '62, '65, '66, '67, '71).

Adderley was an integral part of the Green Bay Packers' glorious run through the 1960s. A product of Michigan State University, Adderley entered the NFL as a first-round pick (No. 12 overall) for the Packers in the 1961 NFL Draft and went on to play in all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams in Green Bay, two of which were Super Bowls I and II. Adderley played in Green Bay through 1969 before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he went on to win Super Bowl VI before retiring after the '72 season.

Over the course of a 12-year career, Adderley was named first-team All-Pro four times, named to the Pro Bowl five times and was a member of the NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team. Adderley's career ended with 48 interceptions, which ranked 13th all-time upon his retirement.

Adderley was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.