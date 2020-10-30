Around the NFL

Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 12:39 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley passed away Friday at the age of 81.

Adderley, considered an all-time great at his position, is one of four players history to win six NFL championships (1961, '62, '65, '66, '67, '71).

Adderley was an integral part of the Green Bay Packers' glorious run through the 1960s. A product of Michigan State University, Adderley entered the NFL as a first-round pick (No. 12 overall) for the Packers in the 1961 NFL Draft and went on to play in all five of Vince Lombardi's championship teams in Green Bay, two of which were Super Bowls I and II. Adderley played in Green Bay through 1969 before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he went on to win Super Bowl VI before retiring after the '72 season.

Over the course of a 12-year career, Adderley was named first-team All-Pro four times, named to the Pro Bowl five times and was a member of the NFL's 1960s All-Decade Team. Adderley's career ended with 48 interceptions, which ranked 13th all-time upon his retirement.

Adderley was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Herb Adderley," Pro Football Hall of Fame president & CEO David Baker said. "He was a great player and an even greater man. Herb left an indelible mark on the Game and was respected tremendously by players and personnel across the league. Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb's wife, Brenda, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Herb's memory."

