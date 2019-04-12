Forrest Gregg's legacy? One of the best offensive linemen ever

Gregg was Green Bay's right tackle from 1956 to 1970 before finishing out his illustrious career with one season in Dallas. He excelled in an era when there was a premium on that position. Teams ran the football more than they passed, and when they did, they often ventured right. No squad pounded defenses on the ground more than Vince Lombardi's teams, and no player on those Packers was better than Gregg. This is not to say that Green Bay legend Bart Starr didn't throw the ball -- but when he did, he was successful enough, protected enough, to not have to keep chucking it. Put another way: Try finding film of Starr getting sacked off the right edge. You won't be successful.