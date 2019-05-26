Packers legend Bart Starr passes away at age 85

The man whose name is on professional sports' most important trophy often let his players know who was the most important figure on the practice field, communicating precisely who was making mistakes. If that meant chewing out his young quarterback, then you can bet Starr would get an earful. But after this happened a few times, Starr had the gumption -- combined with just the right touch of humility -- to let Lombardi know that if he was to be the man between the sidelines, then getting yelled at in front of the team time and again would not exactly be conducive to success.