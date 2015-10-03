Reggie Ragland, Jarran Reed lead Alabama in rout of Georgia

Ragland and Reed, both of whom returned to play as seniors despite receiving second-round grades last winter from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, led a dominant Alabama defense in a 38-10 win. They led the Crimson Tide with eight tackles each to help keep Georgia star rusher Nick Chubb largely in check until he broke an 83-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter after the game was already in hand. The muddy conditions, combined with Georgia's run-based offense, were ideal for the 250-pound Ragland and the 310-pound Reed to play downhill defense and stay out of open-field tackling situations. Reed, especially, was problematic for the Georgia offensive line.