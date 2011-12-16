Redskins rule out Brown, Sellers against Giants

ASHBURN, Va. -- Right tackle Jammal Brown and tight end Mike Sellers have been ruled out by the Washington Redskins for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Brown hurt his right groin during pregame warmups before last week's loss to the New England Patriots. Tyler Polumbus again will start in Brown's place.
Shanahan announced Thursday that Landry was out for the year with a sore left Achilles. The coach said Friday the team will wait until next week to replace Landry on the 53-man roster.
Shanahan declined to name a starter at left tackle. Willie Smith and Sean Locklear have both been getting first-team work during Trent Williams' suspension.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press