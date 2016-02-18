Red flags: 2016 NFL Draft prospects with character concerns

Noah Spence, DE, Eastern Kentucky: When you are declared permanently ineligible from an entire college football conference, as Spence was from the Big Ten, that would definitely be considered a red-flag incident. Spence failed multiple drug tests while at Ohio State and was banned from the Big Ten in November of 2014. Spence has admitted an addiction to the drug Ecstasy and spent time at a treatment center battling his addiction with the full support of his former coach, Urban Meyer. Spence, who transferred to Eastern Kentucky, was also arrested in May of this year for alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct. Spence has passed multiple drug tests since his treatment, but teams still will come calling with question after question for him.