Reappraising the 2018 NFL Draft's hyped QB class; plus, Ben Roethlisberger for MVP?

Resumé: The top selection from 2018 is starting for a 6-3 Browns team vying for the franchise's first playoff bid in 18 years, but his individual play has been going in the wrong direction over the past two seasons. After a spectacular rookie campaign that prompted comparisons to Drew Brees﻿, Baker has fallen on hard times. Since 2019, he is tied for the third-most giveaways (30) in the league. While he is on the verge of becoming just the fourth Cleveland quarterback to have seven-plus wins in a season since 1999, Mayfield hasn't performed like a premier player capable of putting the franchise on his back.





Biggest concern: No. 1 overall picks are expected to exhibit special traits. As a mediocre athlete with average arm talent and ability, the third-year pro is a game manager who needs to operate with a five-star supporting cast within a system that elevates his play. In 2020, he has every conceivable weapon at his disposal, but his production falls short of the standard for top quarterbacks.





Long-term extension? Wait and see. The Browns are in the thick of a playoff race -- not exactly a common occurrence since the turn of the millennium -- with Mayfield at the helm. Although he lacks blue-chip ability, he has made some strides as a game manager on an offense that relies heavily on a dominant running game that pummels opponents. The 25-year-old has made a few plays in each game to keep the offense afloat, but GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski should see if there are better options available before handing over a big check to No. 6.