Five teams with an identity crisis, Ravens' play-calling firestorm and much more

The biggest challenge an NFL coach faces each season is determining the identity of his team. Despite what a roster might look like on paper, the game is played between the lines, and coaches must be able to cater their game plans to strengths and weaknesses when the ball is snapped.

When I worked for the Carolina Panthers, John Fox would frequently tell coaches and scouts that it takes about eight games to evaluate your team and determine how to best utilize your personnel to enhance your odds of winning each week. He suggested that every game is winnable on the schedule, but coaches have to be willing to do whatever it takes -- based on what you have at your disposal -- to prevail. That simplistic sentiment didn't fully resonate with me at the time, but the more I watch NFL games, the more I realize some coaches have a tough time mapping out the best approach as the season unfolds.

With all of that in mind, I studied the league landscape and identified five teams with a major identity crisis on one side of the ball. What can each do to shore up the unit? I have my ideas ...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense: The Buccaneers' identity crisis stems from a grizzled head coach attempting to acquiesce to the demands of a quarterback who's considered the G.O.A.T. in most circles.

Bruce Arians has enjoyed success as an offensive play-caller by utilizing a high-risk, high-reward offensive system that pushes the ball down the field with an assortment of vertical throws. ﻿Tom Brady﻿, on the other hand, has claimed six Super Bowl rings as an efficient dink-and-dunk passer who works the middle of the field as well as any quarterback in NFL history. The 21st-year veteran's unprecedented success in New England's rigid system makes him reluctant to depart from it, but most of his current teammates are completely unfamiliar with the scheme. This makes it hard for offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to craft a diversified call sheet that satisfies his boss (Arians) and the team's most important player (Brady) each week. In addition, the lack of continuity between Tampa's established scheme and TB12's preferred style makes it hard to get the ball to ﻿Mike Evans﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿. Brady's more comfortable throwing to ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ -- and to a much lesser degree, ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ -- due to previous connections in the Pats' system.

Not to be outdone, the screams for more touches from ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ and ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ make it even harder for Leftwich to feed every mouth, given that he only has about 60-65 offensive snaps each week.

The Buccaneers can resolve their issues by simply playing "connect the dots" football from the pocket, while mixing in enough runs to keep defenses honest. The balanced approach will result in players getting the ball based on the defense's coverage, but Leftwich and Arians can tweak the call sheet to ensure the top playmakers get enough touches to stay engaged.

It is hard to suggest that a team has too much talent, but the Buccaneers' loaded lineup will require Arians and Brady to navigate a chemistry experiment that has the potential to produce fireworks or burn down the lab in Tampa.

Seattle Seahawks' defense: Pete Carroll must shake his head in film sessions as he watches the unit formerly known as the "Legion of Boom" dissolve into the "Legion of Gloom." Seattle's once-vaunted defense has become the Achilles' heel of a Super Bowl contender. That's a pretty shocking -- but undoubtedly true -- statement to make.

In fact, the unit is so bad that the 2020 Seahawks have already given up more points (243) and passing yards (2,897) than the Super Bowl-winning Seattle defense surrendered in the entire 2013 season (231 points, 2,752 passing yards).

The dramatic decline of Carroll's defense is a head-scratcher -- questions persist on whether it's a scheme or personnel issue. From a schematic standpoint, the Seahawks (6-2) have moved away from the signature single-high safety coverage that was synonymous with the "LOB." The team utilizes more split-safety coverages to keep opponents from peppering the defense with a combination of man and Cover 3 beaters. In addition, Seattle has featured more five-man pressures with linebackers and safeties incorporated into the pass rush.

Surveying the team's personnel, the defensive backfield has star power in ﻿Jamal Adams﻿. But the All-Pro safety is at his best near the line of scrimmage, acting as a hybrid linebacker within the box. ﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ has developed into a solid center fielder with the IQ and instincts to thrive as the star on the top of the Christmas tree. Injuries have limited the effectiveness of ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿ and ﻿Quinton Dunbar﻿, but they're capable corners with the size, length and speed to hold up on the island.

With ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ certain to settle into his role as a designated pass rusher, the Seahawks might be able to rediscover their defensive identity by leaning on their best players (﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, Adams, Diggs and Dunlap) to resurrect the defense from the gutter.

New England Patriots' offense: Replacing ﻿Tom Brady﻿ with ﻿Cam Newton﻿ has led to a bumpy transition for the Patriots' offense. The former MVP has limitations as a passer, and the lack of explosive weapons on the perimeter has led to a pedestrian passing game.

Given those challenges, the Pats (3-5) have been at their best when playing ground-and-pound football with Newton as the focal point. The big-bodied playmaker is one of the most dangerous runners in the league, particularly on designed QB runs. Newton leads the NFL in rushing attempts, touchdowns and first downs on designed QB runs, per Pro Football Focus.

The threat of the Patriots' QB1 keeping the rock on read-option plays enables ﻿Damien Harris﻿ and ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ to thrive as viable options in the running game. Harris, in particular, has emerged as an effective runner, averaging 70.0 rush yards per game and 5.6 rush yards per attempt since being activated in Week 4.