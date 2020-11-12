Ravens OC Greg Roman: Defenses calling out plays is 'nothing new' and part of the 'chess match'

When asked about those tendencies, the OC said the team tries to mix it up depending on the time and situation, and added he believes the biggest key is execution.

"We work hard at changing it up," he noted. "We're very aware of our tendencies. We're aware that there are some right now. And that's again that's where I said it gets interesting. When you're good at something and you can keep pressing that button then you have the opportunity to flip the script at some point moving forward.

"So I think there's a little bit of a chess match there with how that goes but as far as defense, as far as defenders guessing what we do. They're going to be right sometimes. They're going to be wrong sometimes. I think we know that. It's definitely an element of the game. It probably always has been and probably always will be."

When Jackson knows a defense has read a play based on formation, motion or other tendencies, Roman said the QB sometimes has the ability to change the call, though the coordinator didn't specify exactly how much liberty the 2019 NFL MVP has at audibling.

"There's definitely some plays where audibles are available and built-in," Roman said. "... It's pretty stock NFL. Let's line up in a formation, see what they're in and call an audible. That happens. That's part of everybody's offense. Some people more than others. Then you have teams such as ourselves, maybe the 49ers, that we're going to be multiple formations and motions and whatnot, and you try to basically have the ability to call and run plays. There's definitely a blend of that by situation and play. Some quarterbacks have the freedom to audible every play. Sometimes that works out well for them, sometimes it doesn't. Some people really don't do it at all. I'd say we're somewhere in between there."

Jackson's frustration with the ups-and-downs of the offense this season was evident in his comments this week. The Baltimore offense has been good most games, great at times, and simply fine at others. Jackson expects greatness every play, so it's understandable he could be frustrated when things don't work out as planned, particularly if he believes the defense has a leg-up.