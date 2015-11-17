Reading the Defense: Week 11 IDP fantasy preview

Linebacker: The Giants might have suffered a bitter defeat to the Patriots this week, but it's hard to pin any of that on Jasper Brinkley. The veteran linebacker had his best game of the season with nine tackles and just his second career sack. With Jon Beason officially done for the season, there could be more starts and snaps in Brinkley's future. This week's game against Washington and its inconsistent run game could provide plenty of chances for Brinkley to rack up tackles.