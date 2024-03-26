 Skip to main content
RB Damien Harris announces retirement after five seasons in NFL

Published: Mar 25, 2024 at 08:53 PM
Running back Damien Harris announced on social media on Monday that he is retiring from the league after five seasons.

Harris was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent four years in New England before moving on to the Buffalo Bills.

In his statement, Harris said, "For the past 20 years, playing the game of football has been one of the greatest privileges of my life."

Harris has had years of ups and downs, especially dealing with multiple injuries that caused setbacks in his career. Most recently, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 but did not get to show much on the field after suffering a neck injury/concussion that required him to be placed on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season. 

However, during his time with the Patriots, Harris showed true promise and was a great option in the backfield, especially during 2021, when he recorded 929 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 15 games played (and started).

"The people I've met, the places I've been and will go on to go, the experiences and memories I've made, the impact I've been able to make to this point, these are the things that mean the most to me," Harris continued in his statement. "Gratitude is defined as 'the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.' Today I am grateful I have found strength to walk away from the game I love so much."

The 27-year-old ended his career with 472 carries for 2,188 yards and 21 touchdowns.

