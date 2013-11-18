Ray Buchanan Jr. seeking transfer from Arkansas

Ray Buchanan Jr., a redshirt freshman cornerback at Arkansas, is seeking a transfer, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema confirmed to sportinglifearkansas.com.
Buchanan has received a release to pursue other options, and according to Bielema, he's not the only Razorback likely to transfer before next season. Arkansas is 3-7 and 0-6 in SEC play in Bielema's first season as coach.
"I don't blame him," Bielema said. "He's not in our two-deep and not in our plans. ... Why put him in a bad situation?"
Buchanan's father by the same name was a 12-year NFL veteran with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders who made 47 career interceptions. It's unclear where the younger Buchanan turn next, although one of his scholarship offers out of high school was Louisville, where his father played college ball.
The Rivals.com three-star recruit attended Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge High and was also offered by Cincinnati, Illinois, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, among others. He was redshirted in 2012 and did not see action this season.