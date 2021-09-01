Around the NFL

Ravens staying put for now with RBs despite dialogue with Todd Gurley

Published: Aug 31, 2021 at 09:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

In the aftermath of ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffering a season-ending ACL tear, the Baltimore Ravens appear to be sticking with who they've got, though one former All-Pro has remained in discussions with the squad.

Former Rams and Falcons running back ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ has had some dialogue with the Ravens, but as of now Baltimore is OK with who they have at the position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Following Tuesday's cuts down to 53-man rosters, the Ravens' RB depth chart looks like Gus Edwards as RB1 with ﻿Justice Hill﻿ and ﻿Ty'Son Williams﻿ behind him. Rookie running back ﻿Nate McCrary﻿ was waived on Tuesday.

A day earlier, head coach John Harbaugh said "multiple backs" would be needed to make the Ravens' rushing attack go.

He added he wouldn't be adverse to bringing in additional help.

"I wouldn't say I'd be surprised if there was a back that came available that was better than what we have for us, but if that were to be the case or some veteran out there made sense, I'm sure we'd do it," Harbaugh said Monday. "Whatever we can do to make our team better, we'll do."

Gurley visited with the Ravens in June, so his name quickly came up when Dobbins went down.

Since winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 with the Rams, Gurley has stumbled, with all the touches over the seasons and knee injuries taking their toll. During his 2020 campaign with the Falcons, Gurley scored nine touchdowns but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. He had clearly lost a step or two and added some head-scratching mistakes.

Currently, Gurley is one of myriad high-profile veteran running backs who are teamless. That list includes Adrian Peterson, ﻿Frank Gore﻿ and ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿. After final cuts on Tuesday, the list of available backs has ballooned to include such notables as John Kelly, Jordan Howard, ﻿Peyton Barber﻿, ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ and ﻿Wayne Gallman﻿, among others.

For now, though, the Ravens are keeping in contact with Gurley but staying put with who they've got.

