Harbaugh: Ravens plan to fill J.K. Dobbins' absence with 'multiple backs' 

The Baltimore Ravens absorbed a gut punch to their offense over the weekend with the loss of J.K. Dobbins﻿, and they now must sift through various possibilities for who'll line up beside Lamar Jackson this season. After an outstanding rookie campaign in which he averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 2020, Dobbins is out for the season due to a knee injury suffered in a preseason game Saturday against the Washington Football Team.

In the Ravens' offense, replacing Dobbins isn't a job for one, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"The way we run our offense, we want to roll backs. We want to play multiple backs. We have a lot of carries, so those guys do a lot in the offense," Harbaugh said Monday. "It's not like it's gonna be one running back that takes all of the reps for us. We need three backs active every game, we're gonna need a back or two on the practice squad that's ready to go, so that's kind of how we operate."