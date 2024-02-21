Ravens safety Geno Stone on free agency: 'I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated'

In four seasons, Stone has earned just shy of $5 million total. Heading to free agency, he has a chance to cash in. There will be more prominent names on the market come March -- and seventh-rounders rarely out-grow their pre-draft status in the eyes of many scouts -- but Stone could provide value, particularly for clubs that like to deploy more three-safety looks. With his former coordinator, Mike Macdonald, now head coach in Seattle, Stone could have options.

"I just had great vets around me really," he said. "I had a guy, Anthony Levine, that was next to me every day and preaching what to do. I just kind of followed what he did. His lead. He was in the league for 12 years, so I had a guy like that to lean on. And guys like Chuck Clark, the other guys I could name, but I'll say Anthony Levine was probably the main one. The guy that had been through the kind of same process I was going through and kind of just staying by his side and picking his brain each day. He told me one day, he said, 'You're gonna make it one day. Just make sure you're going through the process and stay humble.'"