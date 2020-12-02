Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins not expected to play vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are eligible to play Wednesday afternoon against the Steelers, but neither will be in Pittsburgh.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that neither Ingram nor Dobbins are expected to play in Wednesday's 3:40 p.m. ET kickoff.

The running backs were eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list per the protocol since it'd been 10 days since their positive tests, if they were asymptotic. Even though they were eligible, it was never a sure thing either would be activated. In the end, the Ravens will play without both.

Neither Ingram nor Dobbins flew with the team to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Gus Edwards is expected to be the lead back of a Ravens offense led by quarterback Robert Griffin III﻿, who takes over for Lamar Jackson﻿, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Justice Hill should also get run, and the Ravens can elevate rookie Ty'Son Williams off the practice squad.