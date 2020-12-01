Around the NFL

Ravens depart for Wednesday's Week 12 game at Pittsburgh

Published: Dec 01, 2020 at 06:21 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Destination Heinz Field.

It's "all clear" for the Baltimore Ravens' team flight for Pittsburgh and their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a go for Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo later reported the Ravens were taking off and the expectation remained that Wednesday's game would be played.

Prior to departing for Pittsburgh, the Ravens learned of two more positive coronavirus tests -- one player and one staff member -- who did not travel with the team, Garafolo reported. The league informed the team those individuals were identified previously as potential positives and there was no concern for a further spread as no high-risk close contacts were identified, Garafolo added. All players and staff are set to be tested on Wednesday.  

Originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night, the game's date has been changed three times due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Ravens organization. Originally postponed until Sunday, the game was then moved a second time to Tuesday and finally to its Wednesday slot.

The league postponed the contest a third time to have an extra day of coronavirus testing results and to allow Baltimore players time to practice, Pelissero reported on Monday. Baltimore reopened its facility Monday and held a walkthrough and was set for another walkthrough Tuesday before departing.

No Ravens were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Baltimore also activated four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, including defensive tackle Brandon Williams and quarterback Trace McSorley﻿. Also activated were cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey, though they have season-ending injuries and reverted back to injured reserve.

On Monday, the Ravens activated four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but also placed four players on the list.

Tight end Mark Andrews , outside linebacker Matt Judon and receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Terrell Bonds were placed on the list Monday. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson﻿, guard D.J. Fluker and defensive linemen Broderick Washington and Iman Marshall were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Since the Ravens' Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans, 21 Ravens were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and 15 are currently on it.

With the game being moved to Wednesday, the Ravens will have running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins eligible to be activated for the game, as their 10-day isolation periods following positive coronavirus tests ended. Pelissero noted it's not a certainty either will play and neither was on the team plane due to isolation. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will still be out, among others.

Upon their activations, Fluker (back spasms) and Williams (ankle) were added to the injury report with Fluker questionable and Williams out.

The team also issued an announcement on coaching as "due to illness," offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss will not travel with the team or coach in Wednesday's game. Senior assistant/running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg and assistant O-line coach Rich Angulo will fill in for the game.

The NFL informed each team that the deadline to perform transactions ahead of the game is 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

