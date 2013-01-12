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Ravens rally past Broncos in double-overtime thriller

Published: Jan 12, 2013 at 01:07 PM

DENVER -- Justin Tucker kicked a 47-yard field goal 1:42 into the second overtime Saturday to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 38-35 victory over the Denver Broncos in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

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NFL Replay will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 38-35 win over the Denver Broncos from the AFC divisional playoffs on Monday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

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The Ravens forced overtime on a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to wide receiver Jacoby Jones with 31 seconds left in regulation, after Jones slipped behind two Broncos defenders along the sideline.

Late in the first overtime, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw across his body on second down, and cornerback Corey Graham picked off the pass to give the Ravens the ball on the Denver 45. Two plays later, the first overtime ended, and the teams switched directions, and after three Ray Rice runs up the middle, Tucker sailed his game-winner through the uprights with room to spare.

The Ravens will visit the New England Patriots for the AFC title game next Sunday, as Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis' career extends at least one more game.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

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