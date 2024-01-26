Ravens HC John Harbaugh on brother Jim joining Chargers: 'We play them next year'

The clash of the Harbaughs is back on the NFL calendar.
Jim Harbaugh becoming the Los Angeles Chargers head coach -- returning to the NFL after nine years at Michigan -- sets up another faceoff between him and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh. The two brothers famously battled in Super Bowl XLVII when John's Ravens bested Jim's 49ers to conclude the 2012 season.
With the Chargers set to host the Ravens in 2024, we won't have to wait long for another brotherly battle to take center stage. John was asked about facing his little brother again.
"I have, and my thoughts are, 'We play them next year," John Harbaugh during his Thursday news conference, via the Ravens' official transcript. "[My brother Jim and I] are looking forward to all of it. I'm just very happy for him. [I'm] proud of him [and] excited for him. [I'm] excited for his family. My mom and dad told me that he called back in the evening, and he found out that all of his kids starting with Eddie [and] Katie had their bags packed already. They were ready to go. They're excited, too. It's going to be great. It's well deserved. I'll say this – the [Los Angeles] Chargers just got themselves one great coach."
The full schedule won't come out until the spring when the exact date of the Harbaugh-off will be announced.
Until then, the brothers will root for each other.
Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday night he would speak to his former players at Michigan on Friday before traveling to Baltimore to watch John's team play the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
"And Monday, head back (to Los Angeles) for good," Jim Harbaugh said, via the Detroit News.
(Sidebar: Surely Jim would make a trip to Vegas if John's Ravens make it to the Super Bowl, particularly if they face off against the Niners, no?)
Will Jim don Ravens gear for Sunday's matchup now that he's attached to another NFL team? John wasn't so sure.
"That's a great question. I actually thought about that. Will Jim be wearing Ravens gear if he comes in for the game this weekend? I don't know the answer to that. We may have to require it, perhaps," John Harbaugh said laughing. "It's a good question."