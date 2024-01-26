Ravens HC John Harbaugh on brother Jim joining Chargers: 'We play them next year'

"I have, and my thoughts are, 'We play them next year," John Harbaugh during his Thursday news conference, via the Ravens' official transcript. "[My brother Jim and I] are looking forward to all of it. I'm just very happy for him. [I'm] proud of him [and] excited for him. [I'm] excited for his family. My mom and dad told me that he called back in the evening, and he found out that all of his kids starting with Eddie [and] Katie had their bags packed already. They were ready to go. They're excited, too. It's going to be great. It's well deserved. I'll say this – the [Los Angeles] Chargers just got themselves one great coach."

The full schedule won't come out until the spring when the exact date of the Harbaugh-off will be announced.

Until then, the brothers will root for each other.

Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday night he would speak to his former players at Michigan on Friday before traveling to Baltimore to watch John's team play the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

"And Monday, head back (to Los Angeles) for good," Jim Harbaugh said, via the Detroit News.

(Sidebar: Surely Jim would make a trip to Vegas if John's Ravens make it to the Super Bowl, particularly if they face off against the Niners, no?)

Will Jim don Ravens gear for Sunday's matchup now that he's attached to another NFL team? John wasn't so sure.