Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but 'fair assumption' Tyler Huntley starts 

Published: Dec 30, 2022 at 02:23 PM
Kevin Patra

Lamar Jackson continues to miss practice and sounds likely to miss his fourth straight game when the Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17.

Jackson hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in the first half of Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos.

Baltimore clinched a playoff berth with Sunday's 17-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. With a win Sunday night over Pittsburgh, the Ravens could force a winner-take-all Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North championship.

Since Week 13 with Huntley starting, the Ravens have averaged 11.5 points per game with 129.3 pass yards per game. The QB has averaged 5.8 pass yards per attempt, 42nd among 44 signal-callers with 90-plus attempts (ahead of only Deshaun Watson and Joe Flacco).

Despite the offensive struggles, the Ravens have gone 2-1 over that span.

Harbaugh spoke glowingly on Friday about Huntley's ability to guide the offense.

"It's nothing surprising is probably the thing that most impresses me," the coach said. "He doesn't surprise you because he does in games what he does in practice. It's never too big for him. He operates well, he makes plays while he's under pressure, duress, he manages the situations of games well. I just love the way he plays the position. I think he continues to improve every time he goes out. It's Tyler. We're past that. We're not at 'What surprises you? What impress you?' We expect him to play well."

