Ravens among six clubs showing interest in Michael Sam

If the Baltimore Ravens' defense isn't much of a scheme fit for draft prospect and former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam, as former Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo has suggested, someone had better tell general manager Ozzie Newsome. The Ravens are reportedly among six NFL clubs primarily interested in the NFL's first openly gay draft prospect.
The other five clubs interested in Sam, according to the Baltimore Sun, are the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.
At 6-2, 255 pounds, Sam is a pass-rushing specialist who has been projected to be chosen on the draft's third and final day, May 10, when selections are made in Rounds 4-7. The final day of the draft will include 156 picks, and the aforementioned clubs collectively hold 33 of them.
The Falcons' defense ranked third-to-last in the NFL in sacks last season (32), although the other five clubs were in the top half of the league in that category. Sam led the SEC in both sacks and tackles for loss as a senior for the Tigers with 19.5 and 11.5, helping to lead Missouri to a division title in only its second year in the league. As well, the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year made significant improvements from the NFL Scouting Combine to his pro day workout in various drills, including the vertical jump (25.5 inches to 31 inches) and 40-yard dash (4.91 to 4.72).