Ravens among six clubs showing interest in Michael Sam

The Falcons' defense ranked third-to-last in the NFL in sacks last season (32), although the other five clubs were in the top half of the league in that category. Sam led the SEC in both sacks and tackles for loss as a senior for the Tigers with 19.5 and 11.5, helping to lead Missouri to a division title in only its second year in the league. As well, the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year made significant improvements from the NFL Scouting Combine to his pro day workout in various drills, including the vertical jump (25.5 inches to 31 inches) and 40-yard dash (4.91 to 4.72).