Rapoport: Tevin Coleman might be first RB taken on Day 2

For the first time in two years, there was a running back taken in the first round of the NFL draft.
Two actually.
That serves to highlight that it's a strong year for the position, and there are still plenty of talented prospects left on the draft board. Who might be the first tailback taken when the second night of the draft kicks off on Friday? NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that it might be Indiana star Tevin Coleman.
Adding intrigue to that, Rapoport said a team is believed to have attempted to move up in order to secure rights to the running back last night.
Coleman is NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's fifth-rated running back in this year's draft, but so many of the options behind new Rams back Todd Gurley and Chargers first-rounder Melvin Gordon are so close in stature on boards around the league it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the former Hoosier selected first.
After all, anybody who rushes for over 2,000 yards at Indiana without a decent quarterback will likely turn a few heads around the league.
NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein doesn't see such a scenario playing out, however. In his second-round mock draft, he has only a single running back going in the second round, and that's Miami's Duke Johnson.
No matter which tailbacks wind up getting taken on Friday, it should all make for a fun second night of the draft starting at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.