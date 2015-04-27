Rapoport: Jaguars, Texans, Dolphins in play for Todd Gurley

A compelling need at the running back position has often linked former Georgia star Todd Gurley to the San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys in the months leading up to this week's NFL draft.
But NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport offered three other possibilities for Gurley that aren't quite as obvious: the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Gurley is considered the top running back in the draft, but where he might be picked is one of the more intriguing subplots for Thursday's first round. His prolific talent, combined with a serious knee injury and the devaluing of his position, have made Gurley tricky to project. Word that his rehabilitation from a torn ACL has gone well enough to get him back on the field perhaps as early as Week 1 of the 2015 NFL season certainly hasn't hurt his standing.
Dr. James Andrews, who performed Gurley's surgery in November, offered a positive assessment of the prospect's recovery to Rapoport via text: "Great worker. Highly motivated, right on track for full recovery!"
Rapoport suggested that the Texans, who pick No. 16 overall, could make Gurley and Arian Foster a backfield tandem. The Dolphins have an up-and-coming rusher in Lamar Miller, who posted his first career 1,000-yard season in 2014, but Miller is set to be a free agent following this season. Miami picks at No. 14, two spots ahead of Houston.
As for the Jaguars, Gus Bradley's team could certainly use a boost at the running back position. However, with the club's first two picks presumably being too high (No. 3) and too low (No. 36) for Gurley's likely range, a trade would figure to be in the cards for Gurley to land in Jacksonville. The Jaguars were among the teams Gurley visited on his pre-draft tour of NFL clubs that arranged to host him.