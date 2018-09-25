Analysis

Rankings 2.0: Top 25 prospects in 2018 college football season

Published: Sep 25, 2018 at 08:17 AM

With the first four weeks of the college football season in the books, NFL.com analysts and former scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah have each updated their ranking of the nation's top 25 prospects, which we've combined into one list.

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior 

 *(Bucky Brooks ranking: 1; Daniel Jeremiah ranking: 1)* 

 **Previous rank:** 1

Bosa was having a dominant season before suffering a core muscle injury against TCU 10 days ago. He is still the premier defensive talent in college football. -- DJ

School: Oregon | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 2; DJ: 2)* 

 **Previous rank:** 3

Herbert saved his best showing for the biggest stage. He was deadly accurate against Stanford over the weekend and also displayed his impressive mobility. -- DJ

School: Houston | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 3; DJ: 3)* 

 **Previous rank:** 2

The most disruptive interior defender in college football continues to enchant scouts with his exceptional first-step quickness. -- BB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 4; DJ: 5)* 

 **Previous rank:** 4

Ultra-athletic defender with the versatility and explosiveness to play multiple positions along the defensive line. -- BB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 8; DJ: 4)* 

 **Previous rank:** 5

Davis is an ultra-physical player in the run game and he flashes upside against the pass. He stands out on a very destructive defensive line. -- DJ

School: Iowa | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 6; DJ: 6)* 

 **Previous rank:** 9

Big, athletic tight end with the size and playmaking ability to create mismatches in space. He fits the prototype that racks up catches in bunches in the NFL. -- BB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS) 

 *(BB: 5; DJ: 8)* 

 **Previous rank:** 6

Playmaking cover corner with a knack for finding the ball. Williams will be the next LSU standout to make his mark in the league as a lockdown CB. -- BB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 7; DJ: 7)* 

 **Previous rank:** 20

Lawrence is healthier this season and it shows. He looks more explosive and is moving much better laterally. -- DJ

School: Georgia | Year: Senior 

 *(BB: 9; DJ: 9)* 

 **Previous rank:** 23

Junkyard dog on the island with the size, length and instincts to stymie top wide receivers with his aggressive approach. -- BB

School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS) 

 *(BB: 10; DJ: 11)* 

 **Previous rank:** 8

Grier is incredibly efficient and I love the poise he displays in the pocket. There are other quarterbacks with more size/arm strength, but he is operating at a high level. -- DJ

School: Missouri | Year: Senior 

 *(BB: 11; DJ: 12)* 

 **Previous rank:** 19

One of the cleanest pocket passers you'll find in the collegiate ranks. Lock not only displays A-plus arm talent, but he is a rhythm thrower capable of dropping dimes with timing, touch and anticipation. -- BB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS) 

 *(BB: 15; DJ: 10)* 

 **Previous rank:** 16

Stidham will miss some throws on occasion, but I still love his skill set. He can create plays with his legs and he's an effortless thrower. -- DJ

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS) 

 *(BB: 14; DJ: 15)* 

 **Previous rank:** Unranked

Polished cover corner with a technically sound game and a nasty demeanor. Murphy can thrive in any scheme as a lockdown corner with the athleticism to play from distance or nose-to-nose. -- BB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior 

 *(BB: 13; DJ: 17)* 

 **Previous rank:** 17

Alabama has an impressive stable of backs, but Harris continues to be very reliable. He has excellent vision and finishes every run. -- DJ

School: LSU | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 18; DJ: 14)* 

 **Previous rank:** 18

The LSU standout might be the best athlete in college football. He possesses a combination of size, speed and explosiveness that could make him a star at the next level. -- BB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 16; DJ: 16)* 

 **Previous rank:** Unranked

I haven't done a full workup on Wilson, but I love his combination of instincts and range. He is always around the football. -- DJ

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 20; DJ: 18)* 

 **Previous rank:** 14

Brown isn't going to record a blazing 40-yard-dash time, but he has strong hands and is ultra-competitive after the catch. -- DJ

School: Auburn | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 17; DJ: 21)* 

 **Previous rank:** 24

It's hard to find disruptive defenders with A-plus size, strength and movement skills, but Brown is the total package at defensive tackle. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder (school measurements) is a five-star playmaker capable of taking over the game in the trenches. -- BB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS) 

 *(BB: 12; DJ: NR)* 

 **Previous rank:** Unranked

The gunslinger has lit up defenses with his pinpoint passing skills. Haskins is a rare find as a big-armed quarterback who has the patience and discipline to pick apart defenses with an assortment of quick-rhythm throws. -- BB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS) 

 *(BB: NR; DJ: 13)* 

 **Previous rank:** Unranked

Jones was playing at a very high level before suffering an injury (broken clavicle) in Week 2. He has ideal size, athleticism and arm talent. -- DJ

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 22; DJ: 19)* 

 **Previous rank:** 7

Experienced edge blocker with the footwork, quickness and technical savvy to hold his own against elite pass rushers. -- BB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS) 

 *(BB: 23; DJ: 20)* 

 **Previous rank:** 15

Big, athletic defensive tackles with playmaking ability are hard to find. That's why scouts are enamored with Jones' potential as a disruptive penetrator with explosive first-step quickness and burst. -- BB

School: Arizona State | Year: Junior 

 *(BB: 19; DJ: NR)* 

 **Previous rank:** Unranked

Harry is similar to A.J. Brown in that he lacks elite speed, but he makes up for it with toughness and ball skills. He reminds me a little bit of Anquan Boldin. -- DJ

School: Stanford | Year: Sophomore (RS) 

 *(BB: 21; DJ: 24)* 

 **Previous rank:** Unranked

Smith is the next great Stanford tight end. He has made several contested catches in the early portion of the season. -- DJ

School: Clemson | Year: Senior 

 *(BB: 24; DJ: 22)* 

 **Previous rank:** 12

Defensive coordinators can't wait to get their hands on guys like Wilkins, who can play anywhere from nose tackle to defensive end in a three- or four-man front. Wilkins' versatility and athleticism should make him a hot commodity when the draft rolls around in April. -- BB

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

*Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter *@MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Are Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns for real? Is Justin Fields still in Chicago Bears' long-term plans?

Are the Browns serious postseason players with Joe Flacco under center? Is Justin Fields still the quarterback for the Bears to build around? In advance of Sunday's Chicago-Cleveland showdown, Bucky Brooks explores two fascinating storylines at the game's most important position.
news

2024 NFL Draft: My college football All-Senior Teams

Which senior prospects stood out the most at their respective positions this year? With the 2023 college football regular season in the books, Chad Reuter reveals his first- and second-team All-Senior Bowl selections. Get your 2024 NFL Draft fix here!
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Bills' D steps up in win over Cowboys; Steelers score season high

Can the Bills pull off another win to boost their playoff hopes? Will the Steelers have their best offensive outing of the year? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 15: Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields rising; Jalen Hurts plummets

Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields are both climbing in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 15. And how far did Jalen Hurts fall after being shut down by rival Dallas? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Week 15 NFL picks: Can Lions fend off Broncos on Saturday? Cowboys or Bills on Sunday?

Will the Lions get right against a revitalized Broncos team? Can the Bills end the Cowboys' five-game win streak? Who prevails in a fascinating showdown between the Ravens and Jaguars? Check out all of the Week 15 game picks!
news

Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Zaire Franklin driven to help empower young women

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin talks to Brooke Cersosimo about the work he does to empower young women -- which earned him the team's nomination for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.  
news

NFL playoff picture: Postseason probabilities entering Week 15 of 2023 season

How much would the Broncos boost their chase for a postseason spot by beating the Lions? Will the loser of Steelers-Colts fall out of the playoff picture completely? A new Next Gen Stats model provides the playoff chances of each team in contention. 
news

NFL RB Index, Week 15: Top 15 running backs heading into final stretch of 2023 season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his ranking of the NFL's top 15 running backs heading into the final four weeks of the 2023 regular season. Who's No. 1? Where does Miami's dynamic RB duo land?
news

2023 NFL season: Six playoff contenders facing the toughest schedules down the stretch

Will Josh Allen's Bills overcome a daunting slate of opponents to reach the postseason for the fifth straight year? Can T.J. Watt's Steelers find some late-year magic? Kevin Patra identifies the six playoff contenders facing the toughest remaining schedules in the 2023 NFL season.
news

Predictions for 2023 regular season's final quarter: Dak Prescott wins MVP; Bills and Rams hit playoffs

Which team will earn the NFC's No. 1 overall seed? Do the Bills make the playoffs? How about the Steelers? And who takes home MVP honors? Adam Schein provides nine predictions for the final quarter of the 2023 NFL regular season.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Cowboys crack top three; Broncos reach new high for 2023 season

After a wild week full of upsets, Eric Edholm had some work to do with the NFL Power Rankings. How high do the Cowboys fly? Where do the Broncos check in after logging their sixth win in seven games? Check out the full league hierarchy, 1-32.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Chargers move into top 10; Raiders jump up to No. 7

 Are the Chargers going to pick in the top 10 for the first time since selecting Justin Herbert sixth overall in 2020? Chad Reuter provides an updated look at Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, along with needs for every team.