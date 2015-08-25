Ranking top RB prospects based on all-around rushing ability

Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State

Individual Explosiveness: 3.80 (2nd)

Combo Grade: 6.90 (3rd)

Like Chubb, Elliott's data points perfectly match what we saw from him over the second half of the season. Elliott's average of 3.1 yards per carry after contact exemplifies his ability to gain yards after contact and keep the first downs rolling in, but he hit explosive runs on 10 percent of his carries, which might be even more impressive. On tape, Elliott hits the hole with authority and ramps up to top speed quickly, so I wasn't surprised to see him finish with such a high Explosive Index. Elliott combines power with burst, which is why he is a highly regarded prospect and top Heisman candidate.