Ranking top available quarterbacks via draft, free agency, trade

Before free agency, I would have had Osweiler in the top spot. But it now belongs to the the top two quarterbacks in the draft, and there's very little separation, in my mind, between the two. Similar to how I saw Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota last year, Goff is the prospect who can help a team immediately, but I believe Wentz has the higher long-range upside. If you're the Broncos, you have no interest in these two quarterbacks, not that they have a shot at drafting either of them from slot No. 31. But if you're the Browns (No. 2) or 49ers (No. 7) or Eagles (No. 8), taking one of these quarterbacks makes a lot of sense. I'm not sure if he's going to still be there at No. 11, but I think a Bears-Wentz marriage is almost perfect. He could sit behind Jay Cutler, and be ready in a year or two to take over in Chicago.