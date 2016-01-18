Ranking top 50 prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

Correa was a two-year starter for the Broncos. He lines up at defensive end and outside linebacker in this scheme. He is still a work in progress but he is twitched up and plays with reckless abandon. Against the run, he is at his best on the back side of the play where his burst and effort lead to production. On the front side, he likes to take on with his shoulder instead of using his hands to pop/separate. He will split double teams with pure quickness on occasion. He is more of a blitzer than a pass rusher. When he has a runway, he can explode by or through blockers. He doesn't have a clear pass-rush plan all of the time but it works. His effort is outstanding. Against Utah State, he caught the running back 60 yards down the field. Overall, Correa is raw but he has the traits to be a very disruptive 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level.