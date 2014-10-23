Ranking the FBS conferences: SEC's elite pushes it past Pac-12

As the 2014 college football season enters its ninth week, the CFB 24/7 team ranked the teams within each of the Power Five conferences (see navigation tabs at top of story) and each of the FBS conferences overall:
1. SEC
The rest of the nation seems to have caught on to what SEC fans have been thinking all along -- there could be two SEC West teams in the playoff. As mediocre as the East Division is, this league still is the best overall.
2. Pac-12
The conference's depth is outstanding. The bottom third is vastly better than the bottom third of any other league.
3. Big 12
This past weekend's results put a crimp in the league's hopes of getting a team into the playoff -- and two teams into the top tier of bowls.
4. ACC
Florida State is the league's best team. Clemson is the second-best. The third-best squad? Check back in late November because it's still way too early to tell.
5. Big Ten:
Michigan State and Ohio State are being mentioned as potential playoff teams. One question: Shouldn't you have a marquee win to be a potential playoff team?
6. American Athletic
East Carolina is a top-25 team. Unfortunately, this league also has a few teams that belong in the bottom 25.
7. Mountain West
People are sleeping on Colorado State, which could finish 11-1 and get the non-Power Five's "automatic bid" into a top-tier bowl.
8. Conference USA
Marshall is unbeaten and should finish that way. But of the league's other 12 teams, seven have at least four losses and all 12 have lost at least three.
9. Sun Belt
How can you tell it's late October? There are Sun Belt games on TV on Tuesday nights.
10. Mid-American
Of the 13 teams, each has at least two losses, 12 have at least three and eight are at or under .500.