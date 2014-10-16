Ranking the FBS conferences: SEC reigns supreme

With seven weeks of the 2014 college football season in the books, the CFB 24/7 team ranked the teams within each of the Power Five conferences (see navigation tabs at top of story) and each of the FBS conferences overall:
1. SEC
The SEC West rankings reconfigure themselves weekly; the SEC East rankings do the same, but weakly. As mediocre as the East is, this league still is the best overall.
2. Pac-12
The conference's depth is impressive. And if Oregon's O-line problems are fixed, the Ducks unquestionably are the league's best team.
3. Big 12
There are four teams in the top-15 nationally (Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma and TCU). But there's a good chance the league doesn't fill all its bowl slots -- and it only has six.
4. ACC
Florida State unquestionably is the league's best team. Are the Seminoles the nation's best team? We'll have a better idea after they play Notre Dame on Saturday.
5. Big Ten
Almost half of the league's 14 teams (six) have only one loss. But come on: Is anybody really scared to play the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers or Ohio State? Michigan State -- that's another story.
6. American Athletic
There's not that much difference between this league and the Mountain West. But the two best teams in the AAC (East Carolina and UCF) could beat every team in the Mountain West.
7. Mountain West
Only four of the league's 12 teams have winning records -- and all four are in the Mountain Division.
8. Conference USA
Marshall is good and has a legitimate chance to finish unbeaten. But 11 of the league's other 12 teams have at least three losses -- and that's a big reason Marshall has a legit chance to finish unbeaten.
9. Sun Belt
How can you tell it's mid-October? There are Sun Belt games on TV on Tuesday nights.
10. Mid-American
Of the 13 teams, each has at least two losses and 10 have at least three.