Ranking the FBS conferences: SEC holds firm ahead of Pac-12

The "Baylor or TCU" conundrum is going to be one of the more interesting storylines to follow the rest of the way, assuming both win out. What it could come down to is whether the committee thinks Baylor rallying to beat TCU at home trumps TCU's better non-conference schedule. And TCU also looks to have a "better" loss -- the Horned Frogs lost to Baylor, whereas Baylor lost to West Virginia.