 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ranking the college football bowl teams: Nos. 41-50

Published: Dec 10, 2013 at 04:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Bucky Brooks ranks all the college bowl teams based on the quality of their NFL prospects.

Ranking the bowl games

BCS-Trophy-65x90-131209.jpg

Because college football apparently needs 35 bowl games, it's a lot easier to pick the best game than to pick the worst. Here's a ranking of each matchup from worst to best. **More ...**

» Must-see bowls for scouts

41. Georgia Tech

Top prospects: Jeremiah Attaochu, LB; Jemea Thomas, S; Brandon Watts, OLB; Jay Finch, C; Isaiah Johnson, S; Lou Young, CB.
Scout's take: Attaochu is a fast riser on draft boards around the league. Scouts are fascinated by his athleticism and disruptive presence off the edge.

42. Boston College

Top prospects: Andre Williams, RB; Kaleb Ramsey, DT; Andy Gallik, C; Nate Freese, K.
Scout's take: "Andre 2000" burst on the scene with an impressive run of 100-yard games that catapulted him into Heisman Trophy contention. Although there are concerns about his hands and receiving skills, Williams could be an option for teams looking for a sledgehammer in the backfield.

43. Iowa

Top prospects: C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE; Casey Kreiter, LS; Mike Meyer, K; James Morris, LB; Chris Kirksey, LB; Conor Boffeli, OG; Anthony Hitchens, LB; Tanner Miller, S.
Scout's take: Iowa has a long history of producing NFL linemen, but the Hawkeyes have also turned out quality tight ends like Dallas Clark, Scott Chandler, Tony Moeaki and Brandon Myers during the Kirk Ferentz era. Fiedorowicz is poised to continue the tradition as a high pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

44. Cincinnati

Top prospects: Brendon Kay, QB; Deven Drane, DB; Greg Blair, LB; Austen Bujnoch, OG, Anthony McClung, WR.
Scout's take: Travis Kelce was the Bearcats' lone draftee in 2013, but that could change with a few intriguing mid- to late-round picks on the roster.

45. East Carolina

Top prospects: Derrell Johnson, OLB; Shane Carden, QB.
Scout's take: Ruffin McNeill does more with less than anyone in the state of North Carolina. Johnson is the Pirates' top defender and a likely mid- to late-round selection.

Check out special college football uniforms worn during the 2013 season.

46. Texas Tech

Top prospects: Jace Amaro, TE; Kerry Hyder, DT; Eric Ward, WR.
Scout's take: The Red Raiders haven't produced an NFL draft pick in back-to-back seasons. Amaro could end the streak of futility, if he bypasses his senior season.

47. Maryland

Top prospects: Stefon Diggs, WR; Dex McDougle, CB; Marcus Whitfield, OLB; Will Likely, CB.
Scout's take: The Terps lack an elite prospect in the 2014 class, but scouts are paying close attention to a roster that is stocked with young, athletic players. Diggs could be a potential top pick, with a game that is polished in nearly every aspect.

48. Houston

Top prospects: Richie Leone, P; Ty Cloud, OG; Zach McMillan, CB; Deontay Greenberry, WR; John O'Korn, QB; Adrian McDonald, S.
Scout's take: Tony Levine has an eye for talent after spending a few seasons as an NFL assistant. He has a few intriguing young prospects like Greenberry and McDonald, with the potential to play at the next level.

Check out college football's Games of the Century.

49. Buffalo

Top prospect: Khalil Mack, OLB.
Scout's take: The Bulls could have a top-5 pick in the 2014 draft with Mack shooting up the charts in war rooms across the NFL.

50. Kansas State

Top prospects: Tyler Lockett, WR; Ty Zimmerman; Cornelius Lucas, OT; Marcus Heit, LS; Keenan Taylor, OG.
Scout's take: Lockett will eventually follow the footsteps of the father (Kevin) and uncle (Aaron) to the NFL. Zimmerman is an intriguing safety prospect with starting potential.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 