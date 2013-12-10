Ranking the college football bowl teams: Nos. 41-50

Top prospects: Andre Williams, RB; Kaleb Ramsey, DT; Andy Gallik, C; Nate Freese, K.

Scout's take: "Andre 2000" burst on the scene with an impressive run of 100-yard games that catapulted him into Heisman Trophy contention. Although there are concerns about his hands and receiving skills, Williams could be an option for teams looking for a sledgehammer in the backfield.