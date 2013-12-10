Ranking the college football bowl teams: Nos. 21-30

Top prospects: Aaron Colvin, CB; Jalen Saunders, WR; Gabe Ikard, C; Charles Tapper, DE.

Scout's take: There's never a shortage of NFL-caliber players on a Bob Stoops roster. The Sooners have produced 34 top-100 selections during his tenure (1999-present) and had more players drafted than any other program in the Big 12. The trend should continue with Saunders and Colvin earning solid grades from NFL scouts in their area.