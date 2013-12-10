 Skip to main content
Ranking the college football bowl teams: Nos. 21-30

Published: Dec 10, 2013 at 04:06 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Bucky Brooks ranks all the college bowl teams based on the quality of their NFL prospects.

Ranking the bowl games

BCS-Trophy-65x90-131209.jpg

Because college football apparently needs 35 bowl games, it's a lot easier to pick the best game than to pick the worst. Here's a ranking of each matchup from worst to best. **More ...**

» Must-see bowls for scouts

21. Notre Dame

Top prospects: Louis Nix III, DT; Stephon Tuitt, DE; Everett Golson, QB; TJ Jones, WR. 
Scout's take: Nix and Tuitt, should he decide to enter the draft, give the Fighting Irish a pair of first-round defenders in the 2014 class. Golson could develop into an elite quarterback prospect despite missing a season due to an academic issue.

22. Georgia

Top prospects: Aaron Murray, QB; Todd Gurley, RB; Malcolm Mitchell, WR; Damian Swann, CB. 
Scout's take: Injuries ravaged the Bulldogs' lineup this season, but scouts still hold the roster in high regard based on the exceptional talent at key positions. Gurley, Mitchell and Swann are terrific young players with tremendous pro potential.

23. Oklahoma

Top prospects: Aaron Colvin, CB; Jalen Saunders, WR; Gabe Ikard, C; Charles Tapper, DE. 
Scout's take: There's never a shortage of NFL-caliber players on a Bob Stoops roster. The Sooners have produced 34 top-100 selections during his tenure (1999-present) and had more players drafted than any other program in the Big 12. The trend should continue with Saunders and Colvin earning solid grades from NFL scouts in their area.

24. Auburn

Top prospects: Greg Robinson, OT; Tre Mason, RB; Dee Ford, DE. 
Scout's take: Robinson could be a top-15 pick in the 2014 draft as an edge blocker. Mason's toughness and production will entice teams looking for an answer in the backfield, if he tosses his name into the ring.

25. Fresno State

Top prospects: Derek Carr, QB; Davante Adams, WR; Marcel Jensen, TE. 
Scout's take: The "Team of the Valley" has a long, distinguished track record of producing NFL players. Carr will continue the tradition as a possible top pick at the position. Adams could come out or spend another season anchoring an offensive attack that is loaded with young playmakers.

26. Miami (Fla.)

Top prospects: Stephen Morris, QB; Duke Johnson, RB; Seantrel Henderson, OT; Denzel Perryman, OLB. 
Scout's take: Al Golden has rebuilt the Hurricanes into a contender by harvesting South Florida's talent-laden recruiting base. With homegrown playmakers like Johnson making significant contributions, scouts are closely watching the 'Canes to identify the NFL's next generation of stars.

27. Washington

Top prospects: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE; Bishop Sankey, RB; Keith Price, QB; Shaq Thompson, S; Kasen Williams, WR; Danny Shelton, DT. 
Scout's take: "U-Dub" is on the verge of competing for the Pac-12 title due to a roster that is packed with young, athletic skill-position players. Seferian-Jenkins and Sankey could depart early after strong junior campaigns, but Thompson and a host of other youngsters are good enough to keep the momentum going in Seattle.

28. North Carolina

Top prospects: Eric Ebron, TE; Tre Boston, S; James Hurst, OT; Russell Bodine, C; Ryan Switzer, WR. 
Scout's take: The Tar Heels have produced nine first- or second-round selections over the past three seasons, which ranks behind only Alabama (13). The trend should continue with Ebron expected to be the first tight end taken in the 2014 NFL Draft.

29. Central Florida

Top prospects: Blake Bortles, QB; Storm Johnson, Jeff Godfrey, WR. 
Scout's take: Bortles has played his way into the conversation as a possible franchise-quarterback candidate. Johnson hasn't announced his draft intentions, but his strong junior campaign could make him an attractive option for teams in need of a feature back.

30. Michigan

Top prospects: Taylor Lewan, OT; Jeremy Gallon, WR; Devin Gardner, QB; Devin Funchess, TE. 
Scout's take: Lewan will give the Wolverines another first-round selection, but Gardner and Funchess will help return the program to prominence after a sub-par season.

